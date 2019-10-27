Belleville QB Christian Dhue-Reid is on his way to earning recruiting interest

The Belleville football team seems to have a player at every position drawing interest from college scouts.

Every position except at quarterback.

With highly touted prospects such as defensive backs Andre Seldon, Brenden Deasfernandes and Ronald Jackson; linemen Coleon Smith, Ramier Lewis, Damon Payne and Jamari Buddin; and skill players Jalen Williams, Michael Jenkins Jr. and Deion Burks, the reasons the Tigers are 9-0 seem endless.

But what about junior quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid?

“They’re my guys. As long as they’re good, I’m good, regardless,” Dhue-Reid after Belleville’s 41-14 win over Plymouth on Friday in the Kensington Lakes championship game. “My time’s going to come, and theirs already came, so I’m good. I can rely on a lot of people; I can depend on a lot of people.”