Belleville QB Christian Dhue-Reid is on his way to earning recruiting interest

The Belleville football team seems to have a player at every position drawing interest from college scouts.
Every position except at quarterback.
With highly touted prospects such as defensive backs Andre Seldon, Brenden Deasfernandes and Ronald Jackson; linemen Coleon Smith, Ramier Lewis, Damon Payne and Jamari Buddin; and skill players Jalen Williams, Michael Jenkins Jr. and Deion Burks, the reasons the Tigers are 9-0 seem endless.
But what about junior quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid?
“They’re my guys. As long as they’re good, I’m good, regardless,” Dhue-Reid after Belleville’s 41-14 win over Plymouth on Friday in the Kensington Lakes championship game. “My time’s going to come, and theirs already came, so I’m good. I can rely on a lot of people; I can depend on a lot of people.”
Dhue-Reid directs an offense that scored 393 points during the regular season (43.7 points per game). It’s the same amount of points the Tigers scored in eight regular-season games when he was a freshman starter (they won one game by forfeit). And it’s 11 points more than the team scored last year in the regular season.
In three seasons, the quarterback has yet to lose a regular-season game.