Four-star 2021 offensive tackle Ben Christman commits to Ohio State

One of the best defensive tackles in the 2021 class has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Four-star incoming junior Ben Christman committed to the program, he tweeted on Wednesday.

Christman is the No. 2 player in the class in Ohio and the No. 9 offensive tackle in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He is ranked as the No. 44 player overall.

The Revere (Richfield, Ohio) offensive tackle is listed at 6-foot-6, 299 pounds. He started at left guard as a freshman and moved to left tackle this past season, according to 247Sports.

He had 30 pancake blocks as a freshman and 60 as a sophomore, according to the outlet.

Christman chose Ohio State over 21 other offers, which included Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class is off to a terrific start. Ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the nation, they now have four commits, all ranked in the top 110, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Christman, quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Jayden Ballard are all four-star prospects while defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 2 player in the class, is one of just four five-star recruits to have already committed.