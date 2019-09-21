Ben Davis takes down Warren Central in double overtime

We’ve reached the halfway point of the high school football regular season. It’s Week 5. Contenders have emerged and sleeper teams are opening some eyes. We’ve got you covered from across Central Indiana:

BEN DAVIS 27, WARREN CENTRAL 24, 2OT

The 95th version of the Circle City Showdown was classic. Ben Davis’ Zach Fox hit a field goal in double overtime to lift the Giants over No. 2 Warren Central in what might be Jason Simmons’ biggest win since taking the reins from Mike Kirschner two years ago.

With under a minute to go the Giants found themselves down three and marching down the field. After a conversion on fourth and 20 through the air, it seemed like nothing was going to stop Ben Davis from escaping with the win.

A few more quick plays down the field got the Giants inside the 5-yard line, where junior kicker Fox lined up to kick the game-tying field goal.

Warren Central managed to get a piece of the kick and seemed to have this one in the bag but a penalty gave Fox another shot.

He ended up a hero as he put through the game-winning field goal in the second overtime as well.

“I just knew I didn’t want to go back out of that field again, I needed to be right here in the moment,” Fox said. “I wanted to be sure to put it through so I can go celebrate with my team.”

