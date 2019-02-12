Bengals hire head coach of Ohio powerhouse Archbishop Moeller

Doug Rosfeld will be making the jump from Moeller High School to the Bengals.
The Crusaders’ head coach is leaving his position as head coach at Moeller to be the assistant to the head coach for Zac Taylor.
Taylor hoped to bring an assistant with him from the Rams, but when that didn’t work out Rosfeld was a logical call.
The two worked closely together during Taylor’s year at the University of Cincinnati and became close friends. Rosfeld will assist in the day-to-day operations for Taylor in an administrative role with the title Director of Coaching Operations.
When interviewed about Taylor’s hiring last month, Rosfeld had this to say about his former co-worker.
“He’s a brilliant football mind,” he said. “It’s a unique quality that you can raise the level of conversation about football in a room and not have it be in a hostile, aggressive way. I think that’s a sign of a great coach. Can you have the interactions that are meaningful and helpful for a player and then develop coaches and people around them and bring the best out of them as well.”
Their families remained close after Taylor left for the Rams. Rosfeld has six children and Taylor four.
On the other side of the equation, Moeller announced Todd Naumann will take over as interim head coach.
Naumann served as assistant head coach and secondary coach under Rosfeld.
In Rosfeld’s one season at Moeller he swept the GCL South regular season slate and was named GCL Coach of the Year.
“In his time at Moeller, Doug emphasized a culture of respect, hard work and faith, and he quickly impacted the lives of our students,” said Marshall Hyzdu, president of Moeller. “He is an amazing coach, but more importantly a remarkable husband, father and Christian man. I am excited for Doug and his family, and we’re proud to call him a Man of Moeller.”
Rosfeld was at UC for three years (2015-17) as Director of Player Development. Prior to UC, Rosfeld worked at Moeller from 2005-14 as offensive line coach, also serving as rugby head coach from 2009-14.
Rosfeld played center at UC from 1997-2000, starting 34 games.
Taylor continues to fill out his staff with the Bengals. The team announced offensive line, tight ends and the offensive coordinator last week. Running backs coach Jemal Singleton was announced Monday along with Rosfeld. Still open are defensive coordinator, linebackers and defensive line.
He also gutted the strength and conditioning staff, moving on from Chip Morton and Jeff Friday, mainstays of Marvin Lewis, and adding Illinois strength coach Joey Boese.