Bengals hire head coach of Ohio powerhouse Archbishop Moeller

Doug Rosfeld will be making the jump from Moeller High School to the Bengals.

The Crusaders’ head coach is leaving his position as head coach at Moeller to be the assistant to the head coach for Zac Taylor.

Taylor hoped to bring an assistant with him from the Rams, but when that didn’t work out Rosfeld was a logical call.

The two worked closely together during Taylor’s year at the University of Cincinnati and became close friends. Rosfeld will assist in the day-to-day operations for Taylor in an administrative role with the title Director of Coaching Operations.