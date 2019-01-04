USA Today Sports

Bergen Catholic (N.J.) RB Rahmir Johnson wins Super 25 Top Star

Photo: Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Football

After 15 rounds of fan voting for the weekly Super 25 Top Star since September, USA TODAY posed one last question to readers:

Which of the 15 winners had the top performance? Who was the  Super 25 Top Star of the year?

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star of the season

Rahmir Johnson, a running back out of Bergen Catholic (N.J.), edged out RB Celdon Manning, Allen (Texas) for the title.

Johnson rushed for 130 yards to help the Crusaders defeat the then-No. 5 team in the country in Week 4.

He finished with almost 89,000 votes, a touch over 45 percent of the final tally.

Manning, who finished with more than 74,000 votes (about 37.5 percent), rushed for three touchdowns in a Week 11 victory.

See the gallery below to take a look at the 15 weekly winners. Be sure to check back into USA TODAY High School Sports weekly in the 2019 season for the next round of Top Star voting.

