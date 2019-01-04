Bergen Catholic (N.J.) RB Rahmir Johnson wins Super 25 Top Star

After 15 rounds of fan voting for the weekly Super 25 Top Star since September, USA TODAY posed one last question to readers:

Which of the 15 winners had the top performance? Who was the Super 25 Top Star of the year?

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star of the season

Rahmir Johnson, a running back out of Bergen Catholic (N.J.), edged out RB Celdon Manning, Allen (Texas) for the title.

Johnson rushed for 130 yards to help the Crusaders defeat the then-No. 5 team in the country in Week 4.

He finished with almost 89,000 votes, a touch over 45 percent of the final tally.

Manning, who finished with more than 74,000 votes (about 37.5 percent), rushed for three touchdowns in a Week 11 victory.

See the gallery below to take a look at the 15 weekly winners. Be sure to check back into USA TODAY High School Sports weekly in the 2019 season for the next round of Top Star voting.