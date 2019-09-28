After Bergen Catohlic win, coach breaks into dance and splits

It’s safe to say Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile was ecstatic to get back into the win column.

After entering the Super 25 last week, they promptly lost a tight battle to St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) 33-30 and dropped out of the regional rankings. This week, the Crusaders came out on top against one of the best teams in New Jersey, Don Bosco Prep of Ramsey.

With an estimated crowd of 5,000, according to NorthJersey.com, Bergen Catholic came out with the 23-17 win behind Ryan Butler, who ran for two touchdowns. Afterward, in the huddle, Campanile broke out into dance — and even got into the splits, much to the team’s excitement.

Look at those dance stylings. After a whole lot of movement, Campanile went down. All the way down. The team went nuts.

Just the perks of getting another win.