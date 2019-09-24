Best Field Hockey Colleges: 2019 NCSA Power Rankings

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities and play at the college level. Jason Smith is a former NCAA DIII athlete and college coach at all three division levels. Jason is just one of many former college and professional athletes, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

Choosing the right college is a big decision for any high school field hockey player. Where do you want to spend the next four years of your life? What do you want to study? Should you play NCAA D1 or D2? The rankings below are designed to get you started on your college search by learning about schools that you may not have thought to consider.

NCSA Power Rankings are based on proprietary analysis of NCSA Favorites data obtained from the college search activity of over 2 million student-athletes on the NCSA recruiting network, U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges, IPEDS graduation rates, and IPEDS average cost after aid.

The goal of these ranking is to help families find the right college fit athletically, academically, socially and financially.

Best Field Hockey Colleges

There are over 260 4-year colleges that offer opportunities to play college field hockey. The 2019 overall rankings are dominated by “name brand” schools at the top, with nearly 60 NCAA D1 colleges, 40 NCAA D3 colleges and 4 NCAA D2 colleges.

Top 100 Colleges for Field Hockey Student-Athletes

Best NCAA Division I Field Hockey Colleges

There are over 70 NCAA D1 field hockey colleges, large and small, in all corners of the US. Fully funded D1 programs can offer up to 12 scholarships per team. While many families know of the Power 5 schools they see on TV, this year’s rankings have a mix of D1 schools, showing that the “right college” is really up to the recruit to find.

Top 50 NCAA D1 Field Hockey Colleges

Best NCAA Division II Field Hockey Colleges

The NCAA D2 level has 30+ colleges with field hockey teams. Fully funded D2 programs can offer up to 6.3 scholarships per team. While most student-athletes think of D1 schools when considering college, they are surprised to find that athletes at the D2 level often have the talent to be D1 but chose D2 for a better fit.

Top 50 NCAA D2 Field Hockey Colleges

Best NCAA Division III Field Hockey Colleges

There are over 150 field hockey programs competing at the NCAA D3 level. While you may know NCAA D3 schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, most families don’t realize D3 athletes can get several other forms of financial aid (academic scholarships, grants and aid) that can make these schools competitive with any other division levels scholarship offer.

Top 50 NCAA D3 Field Hockey Colleges

What to look for in a college as a student-athlete

Student-athletes have even more to consider about a college than their non-athlete peers. Recent research published in an NCSA report shows that nearly 45% of college athletes aren’t listed on their teams roster the next year. In more basic terms, too many student-athletes are choosing colleges that aren’t the right fit and end up leaving the team. The below criteria can help families quickly decide if a school is worth considering.

Athletic Fit – This is less about knowing how good you need to be to play at a certain level and more about knowing what level is right for you. Would you rather be a starter and get significant playing time or compete at the highest level you can, even if you don’t see much game time?

– This is less about knowing how good you need to be to play at a certain level and more about knowing what level is right for you. Would you rather be a starter and get significant playing time or compete at the highest level you can, even if you don’t see much game time? Academic Fit – Having good grades ensures you will have more opportunities at the next level. But you also want to make sure you pick a school that has the major you might want and a manageable academic workload. It is okay if you don’t know these answers initially, like everything in the college search process, they can change.

– Having good grades ensures you will have more opportunities at the next level. But you also want to make sure you pick a school that has the major you might want and a manageable academic workload. It is okay if you don’t know these answers initially, like everything in the college search process, they can change. Social Fit – Even before you get the opportunity to get to know a coach or the team, you should think about things like location, school size, weather, distance from home and other important factors. Once you get the opportunity to meet the coach and team, ask questions about coaching style, practice philosophies and how playing time is determined.

– Even before you get the opportunity to get to know a coach or the team, you should think about things like location, school size, weather, distance from home and other important factors. Once you get the opportunity to meet the coach and team, ask questions about coaching style, practice philosophies and how playing time is determined. Financial Fit – Getting a full-ride athletic scholarship is far from the norm in college sports. Families should expect to cover some, if not all of the cost of college for some of the years in school. Rather than focus on just the sticker price of colleges, learn to evaluate schools on your expected contribution. You should know what you are prepared to pay. Realize that it takes time to understand what your final costs might actually be once you talk to a coach.

College List Template: How do I make my college list?

Knowing how to evaluate potential schools is only one part of the game. With so many unknowns in the recruiting process – will the coach stay, what if I get hurt, what if I get a lot better next year – you want to have a range of schools on your list. Below, we breakdown how to build a college list that will set you up for success.