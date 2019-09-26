Best Track and Field Colleges: 2019 NCSA Power Rankings

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities and play at the college level. Jason Smith is a former NCAA DIII athlete and college coach at all three division levels. Jason is just one of many former college and professional athletes, college coaches and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience and dedication, along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community, have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

Choosing the right college is a big decision for any high school track and field athlete. Where do you want to spend the next four years of your life? What do you want to study? Should you play NCAA Division I or Division II? The rankings below are designed to get you started on your college search by learning about schools that you may not have thought to consider.

NCSA Power Rankings are based on proprietary analysis of NCSA Favorites data obtained from the college search activity of the over 2 million student-athletes on the NCSA recruiting network, U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges, IPEDS graduation rates, and IPEDS average cost after aid.

The goal of these rankings is to help families find the right college fit athletically, academically, socially and financially.

Best Men’s Track and Field Colleges

There are over 950 4-year colleges that offer opportunities to compete in men’s college track and field. The 2019 overall rankings are dominated by “name brand” schools at the top, with several NCAA Division I colleges, 19 NCAA Division III colleges and 1 NCAA Division II college.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Stanford University University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Princeton University University of Florida

Best NCAA Division I Men’s Track and Field Colleges

There are over 250 NCAA Division I men’s track and field colleges, large and small, in all corners of the US. Fully funded programs can offer up to 12.6 scholarships per team. While many families know of the Power 5 schools they see on TV, this year’s rankings have a mix of colleges, showing that the “right college” is up to the recruit to find.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Stanford University University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Princeton University University of Florida

Best NCAA Division II Men’s Track and Field Colleges

The NCAA Division II level has 200+ colleges with men’s track and field teams. Fully funded Division II track and field programs can offer up to 12.6 scholarships per team. While most student-athletes think of Division I schools when considering college, they are surprised to find that athletes at the Division II level often have the talent to be Division I but chose Division II for a better fit.

University of California – San Diego Hillsdale College California State Polytechnic University – Pomona Western Washington University Colorado School of Mines

Best NCAA Division III Men’s Track and Field Colleges

There are over 300 men’s track and field colleges competing at the NCAA D3 level. While you may know NCAA D3 schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, most families don’t realize D3 athletes can get several other forms of financial aid (academic scholarships, grants and aid) that can make these schools competitive with any other division levels scholarship offer.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) California Institute of Technology Amherst College Johns Hopkins University University of Chicago

Best NAIA Men’s Track and Field Colleges

There are just over 150 colleges that have men’s track and field teams at the NAIA level. Fully funded teams can offer up to 12 scholarships per team. While an NAIA college might not have been the school you grew up dreaming about, with a little research, you might find it is just what you are looking for.

Loyola University New Orleans Bethel University – Indiana The College of Idaho University of Michigan – Dearborn Asbury University

Best Women’s Track and Field Colleges

There are over 1,000 four-year colleges that offer opportunities to compete in women’s college track and field. The 2019 overall rankings are dominated by “name brand” schools at the top, with several NCAA Division I colleges, 23 NCAA D3 colleges and 1 NCAA Division II college.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Stanford University University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Harvard University Princeton University

Best NCAA Division I Women’s Track and Field Colleges

There are over 300 NCAA Division I women’s track and field colleges, large and small, in all corners of the US. Fully funded programs can offer up to 18 scholarships per team. While many families know of the Power 5 schools they see on TV, this year’s rankings have a mix of colleges, showing that the “right college” is up to the recruit to find.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Stanford University University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Harvard University Princeton University

Best NCAA Division II Women’s Track and Field Colleges

The NCAA Division II level has 200+ colleges with women’s track and field teams. Fully funded Division II programs can offer up to 12.6 scholarships per team. While most student-athletes think of Division I schools when considering college, they are surprised to find that athletes at the Division II level often have the talent to be Division I but chose Division II for a better fit.

University of California – San Diego Truman University Western Washington University Grand Valley State University Hillsdale College

Best NCAA Division III Women’s Track and Field Colleges

There are over 300 women’s track and field colleges competing at the NCAA D3 level. While you may know NCAA D3 schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, most families don’t realize D3 athletes can get several other forms of financial aid (academic scholarships, grants and aid) that can make these schools competitive with any other division levels scholarship offer.

Williams College Amherst College Johns Hopkins University Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Emory University

Best NAIA Women’s Track and Field Colleges

There are just over 150 colleges that have women’s track and field teams at the NAIA level. Fully funded programs can offer up to 12 scholarships per team. While an NAIA college might not have been the school you grew up dreaming about, with a little research, you might find it is just what you are looking for.

Soka University of America Loyola University New Orleans Aquinas College – Michigan University of Michigan – Dearborn John Brown University

What to look for in a college as a student-athlete

Student-athletes have even more to consider about a college than their non-athlete peers. Recent research published in an NCSA report shows that nearly 45% of college athletes aren’t listed on their teams roster the next year. In more basic terms, too many student-athletes are choosing colleges that aren’t the right fit and end up leaving the team. The below criteria can help families quickly decide if a school is worth considering.

Athletic Fit – This is less about knowing how good you need to be to play at a certain level and more about knowing what level is right for you. Would you rather be a starter and get significant playing time or compete at the highest level you can, even if you don’t see much game time?

– This is less about knowing how good you need to be to play at a certain level and more about knowing what level is right for you. Would you rather be a starter and get significant playing time or compete at the highest level you can, even if you don’t see much game time? Academic Fit – Having good grades ensures you will have more opportunities at the next level. But you also want to make sure you pick a school that has the major you might want and a manageable academic workload. It is okay if you don’t know these answers initially, like everything in the college search process, they can change.

– Having good grades ensures you will have more opportunities at the next level. But you also want to make sure you pick a school that has the major you might want and a manageable academic workload. It is okay if you don’t know these answers initially, like everything in the college search process, they can change. Social Fit – Even before you get the opportunity to get to know a coach or the team, you should think about things like location, school size, weather, distance from home and other important factors. Once you get the opportunity to meet the coach and team, ask questions about coaching style, practice philosophies and how playing time is determined.

– Even before you get the opportunity to get to know a coach or the team, you should think about things like location, school size, weather, distance from home and other important factors. Once you get the opportunity to meet the coach and team, ask questions about coaching style, practice philosophies and how playing time is determined. Financial Fit – Getting a full-ride athletic scholarship is far from the norm in college sports. Families should expect to cover some, if not all of the cost of college for some of the years in school. Rather than focus on just the sticker price of colleges, learn to evaluate schools on your expected contribution. You should know what you are prepared to pay. Realize that it takes time to understand what your final costs might actually be once you talk to a coach.

