Best Wrestling Colleges: 2019 NCSA Power Rankings

Choosing the right college is a big decision for any high school wrestling athlete. Where do you want to spend the next four years of your life? What do you want to study? Should you play NCAA D1 or D2? The rankings below are designed to get you started on your college search by learning about schools that you may not have thought to consider.

NCSA Power Rankings are based on proprietary analysis of NCSA Favorites data obtained from the college search activity of the over 2 million student-athletes on the NCSA recruiting network, U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges, IPEDS graduation rates, and IPEDS average cost after aid.

The goal of these ranking is to help families find the right college fit athletically, academically, socially and financially.

Best Men’s Wrestling Colleges

There are over 250 4-year colleges that offer opportunities for men’s college wrestling. The 2019 overall rankings are dominated by “name brand” schools at the top, with many NCAA D1 colleges, 50 NCAA D2 colleges, 100 NCAA D3 colleges and 50 NAIA colleges.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Stanford University University of Michigan Duke University Princeton University

See the Top 100 Colleges for Men’s Wrestling Student-Athletes

Best NCAA Division 1 Men’s Wrestling Colleges

There are over 70 NCAA D1 men’s wrestling colleges, large and small, in all corners of the US. Fully funded NCAA D1 programs can offer up to 9.9 scholarships per team. While many families know of the Power 5 schools they see on TV, this year’s rankings have a mix of D1 schools, showing that the “right college” is really up to the recruit to find.

Top 50 NCAA D1 Men’s Wrestling Colleges

Best NCAA Division 2 Men’s Wrestling Colleges

The NCAA D2 level has 50 colleges with men’s wrestling programs. Fully funded NCAA D2 programs can offer up to 9 scholarships per team. While most student-athletes think of D1 schools when considering college, they are surprised to find that athletes at the D2 level often have the talent to be D1 but chose D2 for a better fit.

Colorado School of Mines Augustana University – South Dakota Gannon University University of Nebraska at Kearney University of Indianapolis

Top NCAA D2 Men’s Wrestling Colleges

Best NCAA Division 3 Men’s Wrestling Colleges

There are over 100 men’s college wrestling programs competing at the NCAA D3 level. While you may know NCAA D3 schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, most families don’t realize D3 athletes can get several other forms of financial aid (academic scholarships, grants and aid) that can make these schools competitive with any other division levels scholarship offer.

Johns Hopkins University Washington & Lee University New York University University of Chicago Case Western Reserve University

Top 50 NCAA D3 Men’s Wrestling Colleges

Best NAIA Men’s Wrestling Colleges

There are just over 50 colleges that have men’s wrestling programs at the NAIA level. Fully funded programs can offer up to 8 scholarships per team. The average roster size is around 30 athletes with scholarships frequently being divided up among athletes as partial scholarships. While an NAIA college might not have been the school you grew up dreaming about, with a little research, you might find it is just what you are looking for.

Benedictine College Concordia University – Nebraska Baker University Oklahoma City University Hastings College

Top NAIA Men’s Wrestling Colleges

Best Women’s Wrestling Colleges

There are over 25 four-year colleges that offer opportunities for women’s college wrestling. The 2019 overall rankings include 1 NCAA D1 school, 13 NAIA schools, 8 NCAA D2 schools and 8 NCAA D3 schools.

Gannon University Pacific University Oklahoma City University Baker University North Central College

Top Women’s Wrestling Colleges

What to look for in a college as a student-athlete

Student-athletes have even more to consider about a college than their non-athlete peers. Recent research published in an NCSA report shows that nearly 45% of college athletes aren’t listed on their teams roster the next year. In more basic terms, too many student-athletes are choosing colleges that aren’t the right fit and end up leaving the team. The below criteria can help families quickly decide if a school is worth considering.

Athletic Fit – This is less about knowing how good you need to be to play at a certain level and more about knowing what level is right for you. Would you rather be a starter and get significant playing time or compete at the highest level you can, even if you don’t see much game time?

– This is less about knowing how good you need to be to play at a certain level and more about knowing what level is right for you. Would you rather be a starter and get significant playing time or compete at the highest level you can, even if you don’t see much game time? Academic Fit – Having good grades ensures you will have more opportunities at the next level. But you also want to make sure you pick a school that has the major you might want and a manageable academic workload. It is okay if you don’t know these answers initially, like everything in the college search process, they can change.

– Having good grades ensures you will have more opportunities at the next level. But you also want to make sure you pick a school that has the major you might want and a manageable academic workload. It is okay if you don’t know these answers initially, like everything in the college search process, they can change. Social Fit – Even before you get the opportunity to get to know a coach or the team, you should think about things like location, school size, weather, distance from home and other important factors. Once you get the opportunity to meet the coach and team, ask questions about coaching style, practice philosophies and how playing time is determined.

– Even before you get the opportunity to get to know a coach or the team, you should think about things like location, school size, weather, distance from home and other important factors. Once you get the opportunity to meet the coach and team, ask questions about coaching style, practice philosophies and how playing time is determined. Financial Fit – Getting a full-ride athletic scholarship is far from the norm in college sports. Families should expect to cover some, if not all of the cost of college for some of the years in school. Rather than focus on just the sticker price of colleges, learn to evaluate schools on your expected contribution. You should know what you are prepared to pay. Realize that it takes time to understand what your final costs might actually be once you talk to a coach.

College List Template: How do I make my college list?

Knowing how to evaluate potential schools is only one part of the game. With so many unknowns in the recruiting process – will the coach stay, what if I get hurt, what if I get a lot better next year – you want to have a range of schools on your list. Below, we breakdown how to build a college list that will set you up for success.