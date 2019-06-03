Big 33 Football All-Star LB plays days after capturing Penn. state track medals

A Pennsylvania All-Star linebacker just found a new way to make his final few high school days even more hectic.

Berks Catholic High School (Reading, Penn.) senior Brandon George will play as an inside linebacker for the Pennsylvania team in the annual Pennsylvania-Maryland Big 33 football classic on Monday. Yet, while George’s teammates were preparing for the game, he was busy competing at the PIAA track and field championships.

As reported by the Reading Eagle, George won a silver (discus) and bronze (shot put) medal at the Shippinsburg hosted state meet, then traveled directly to Harrisburg for the Big 33 game on Labor Day.

As it turns out, George’s performance in the Big 33 game may have been even more impressive: He helped lead the Pennsylvania squad to a 21-0 shutout.

“You come into this game knowing you’re one of the 33 best players from each state,” George told the Eagle. “Before (in high school), you had good players in front of you. Now you have fantastic players in front of you.

“You understand everybody is as good as you are now. You have to ball out and just do what you’ve been doing to make that jump to the next level.”

That’s what George will attempt to do next fall at Pittsburgh, where he’ll attempt to break through to make an impact as a freshman. And if that doesn’t work out?

Well, then George will always have the shot put and discus to fall back on.