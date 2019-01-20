Big Baller vs. Prodigy: LaMelo Ball gets triple-double against Julian Newman, Downey Christian

With tables set up selling Big Baller Brand and Prodigy merchandise, the matchup between LaMelo Ball’s SPIRE Institute (Geneva, Ohio) and Julian Newman’s Downey Christian School (Orlando, Fl.) had all the markings to be one of the most hyped-up games of the season.

Ball’s triple-double consisting of 14 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds helped SPIRE dominate and run away with a 117-80 victory.

He showed off his entertaining, lighthearted play style with a nifty passes, including one alley-oop off he bounced off the ground on a fast-break and another that he was the initial alley-oop target, but found a teammate on the other side of the rim for an easy finish.

Ball also had some nice finishes at the rim and added five steals on the defensive end.

On Downey Christian’s side, Newman finished with 15 points. He showed range with his three point shot, and crafty moves allowed him to create space to finish in mid-range and near the rim.

Julian Newman looked TUFF vs Spire with 15 points 💸 @thegrindsession pic.twitter.com/LdybOGHxKX — Overtime (@overtime) January 19, 2019

But SPIRE was too much to overcome.

The team finished with 11 blocks and 14 steals, crushing its opponent on defense. Downey Christian didn’t have a single block, and its six steals was not enough to match SPIRE’s pace.

SPIRE led every major category: the team shot 53 percent to Downey Christian’s 37 percent and held an11-rebound and 24-assist margin of difference.

Ball was named Player of the Game for his performance.