Top teams stay steady in Week 3 Super 25 Volleyball Rankings

Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California) suffered just four losses last year, two of which were to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California).

When Mater Dei went up two sets Thursday, it appeared that the team had Redondo Union’s number yet again.

But Redondo came back, en route to an eventual five-set victory on Thursday, the LA Times reported. Redondo is now 15-0 as of Sept. 9 and sits at No. 2 in the rankings.

“Did that really happen?” Redondo coach Tommy Chaffins told the LA Times. “I felt we were on the defibrillator.”

Last season, Mater Dei beat Redondo Union in the CIF Open Division semifinals, but it was Redondo Union that ended up getting revenge by a final score of 24-26, 22-25, 29-27, 25-20, 15-8.

The No. 1 team in the rankings is also doing just fine. On Monday, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky) defeated Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky) to extend its winning streak to 68 consecutive matches, the Louisville Courier reported. Also, the team has beaten Mercy in 14 consecutive contests, per the Courier. Assumption moves to 11-0 on the season as of Sept. 9.

Assumption’s next match will be against Mater Dei. Mater Dei’s only loss so far has been the one to Redondo Union and the team stayed at the No. 4 position this week.

There are seven new teams in the rankings this week. The highest-ranked team to not make the previous Super 25 list is Papillion (Nebraska) LaVista High School, which is ranked No. 16 this week. The team has started the year 8-0.

Providence (Clarksville, Indiana) High School and Brookfield (Wisconsin) Central High School are the next highest teams to crack the rankings this week. Both are undefeated so far.