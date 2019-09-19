Bills Mafia inducts newest member with an adorable tiny table smash

Buffalo Bills fans are known as wild, tough, and loyal to their team, no matter how poorly it might perform.

The “wild and tough” part might not apply to the newest member of the Bills Mafia, though.

With a tiny table smash, a month-and-a-half-old baby became an official part of the fan base.

Several years ago, actor and Bills fan Bill Fichtner narrated a video put together by the team’s PR department about what it means to be a fan.

“To be a fan of the Buffalo Bills is a birthright,” he said. “It’s handed down from generation to generation.”

This family took that to heart.

The new dad “insisted” on helping the newborn smash a table, just like the big boys in the Bills Mafia. This might be the cutest tiny table smash we’ve seen.

My husband insisted on this ritual to initiate Isla into the #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Qjq30wYzY0 — Estelle Hickman (@Estelle_Ann) September 8, 2019

Based on past tweets by the mother, whose name on Twitter is Estelle Hickman and whose bio says she’s a Dallas Cowboys fan (the father, obviously, is the Bills fan), the baby was born in July.

The video she tweeted, which circulated on ESPN’s account Wednesday, was posted to social media on Sept. 8.

Welcome your newest member, Bills Mafia. She joined when she was just a month and a half old. Billieve it or not.