Texas lands commitment from Class of '21 4-star ATH/CB Billy Bowman

Texas’ recruiting efforts have come under some criticism for a lack of depth (not lack of talent) in the Class of 2020. Tom Herman and co. are apparently out to ensure that isn’t the case with 2021.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns landed a commitment from four-star Denton (Texas) Ryan cornerback Billy Bowman, who is considered an athlete prospect by the recruiting services. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound recruit is an elite three-sport athlete who was an all-state selection in football — as a cornerback — and also a member of a place-winning relay squad in track while just a sophomore in 2018-19.

A two-way star at Ryan who also stands out on special teams, Bowman is already considered a top-end route runner and has been classified as an athlete because of his potential to play in the defensive backfield, at wide receiver or running back at the next level.

Bowman already had 26 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment and had previously taken unofficial visits to both Florida State and Alabama. In the end, Bowman’s time on campus during Texas’ recent Stars at Night event, as well as his relationship with fellow Class of 2021 commit and elite quarterback Jalen Milroe, convinced Bowman he was comfortable with committing now, per 247Sports.

The Denton product is already the sixth member of Texas Class of 2021 as the Longhorns build on back-to-back top-three national recruiting classes.