Wild finish involving special teams leads to football upset in Michigan

By September 7, 2019

How many signature wins can one program have? Birmingham Groves got its latest Friday night, knocking off No. 1-ranked West Bloomfield, 24-17, on the road. Groves all but had the game bottled up, then surrendered 10 points in the final 1:30 allowing the Lakers to tie, but caught a late break for the winning score. Here are three takeaways:

The big play

With the score tied at 17 and 1:03 to play, Groves faced fourth-and-7 from their own 15. While the Falcons had mostly punted out of bounds all night to avoid kick returner Donovan Edwards, Orion Kendra instead booted an end-over-end straight downfield which took a bad hop and was muffed by the Lakers, and Johnny Rex pounced on the loose ball at the 21, giving Groves a new life late.

“When I was running, I saw the ball go underneath his legs. I saw that he was about to recover it, but I was able to jump on it before he did, so I was happy I was able to get to the ball,” Rex said.

Groves (2-0) seemed content to get the ball in position for a game-winning field goal, but quarterback Markis Alexander found Eli Turner in the clear along the left sideline, for a 25-yard scoring connection with 36 seconds remaining.

Read the rest of the story at the Detroit Free Press.

