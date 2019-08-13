Bishop Goman (Nev.) 4-star WR Rome Odunze commits to Washington

The Washington Huskies continue to rule the West Coast, and Las Vegas is the latest port of call for Chris Peterson’s recruiting rise.

On Monday night, four-star Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) wide receiver Rome Odunze committed to Washington, choosing the Huskies over fellow finalist Oklahoma and scholarship offers from more than 30 elite college programs.

Odunze is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound dynamo with both prototypical collegiate size and skills. That’s aided by the fact that Odunze is seen as having a frame that could still add mass without sacrificing speed or flexibility once he arrives in Seattle.

Odunze had promised to make his collegiate decision before the start of his senior season, and he’s now delivered on that pledge. For that, and for his choice, he told 247Sports he now feels a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“It feels great and it’s a big weight off my shoulders, just like everyone told me it would be,” Odunze told 247Sports. “Now there’s less pressure on me to make a decision and I can focus on my school, winning our first game coming up and just being with my guys. It’s a happy feeling, for sure.

“They have a great atmosphere up there and have been doing great things in the West. They haven’t won a national championship yet, so they’ve got some space for players to get up there and make a big difference. I love coach (wide receivers coach Junior) Adams, who was recruiting me early and it meant a lot that they have been in contact with me throughout. It’s just a great fit for me.”

In turn, Odunze is a big get for Washington. The second-ranked overall prospect from Nevada, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and a top-50 wide receiver prospect, Odunze is the second four-star prospect to join Washington’s Class of 2020, joining Jalen McMillan of San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.).

The new Washington commit enters his final high school campaign on the back of a sterling junior season, in which he finished with 1,347 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns across just 14 total games.