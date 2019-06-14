Bishop Gorman (Nev.) forward Isaiah Cottrell to West Virginia

Two months after helping Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) nearly pull off the upset of the year in the quarterfinals of the GEICO High School Nationals, Isaiah Cottrell has committed to West Virginia.

Cottrell picked the Mountaineers over Kansas, UNLV, LSU, Rutgers, Texas Tech, Washington, Missouri and Wake Forrest.

The 6-foot-9 forward has had a productive summer with Dream Vision (Nevada) after helping the Gaels win their eighth-straight state title last season.

Bishop Gorman ended its season by taking then No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana) to double overtime at GEIO Nationals, but eventually fell 74-69.

Cottrell is the first commit from the 2020 class for West Virginia.

