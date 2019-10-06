USA Today Sports

Photo: Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

Four-star Bishop Gorman guard Noah Taitz commits to Stanford

Noah Taitz, a four-star shooting guard, announced his commitment to Stanford on Saturday night.

Stanford recruited a player with experience, one who helped Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) go 28-5 last season and helped the Gaels earn an appearance in the GEICO Nationals.

In their lone game in the elite high school tournament, Taitz scored 16 points.

Then, this summer in Nike EYBL, he averaged 11.8 points per game off the bench with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, according to D1 Circuit. In the Peach Jam, he averaged 15.8 points and 3.6 assists.

Taitz is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 player in Nevada and the No. 25 shooting guard in the class. He is listed as the No. 107 player in 2020.

The guard tweeted his decision Saturday.

He chose Stanford over 14 other offers, according to 247Sports, including Nevada, San Diego State and three Pac-12 schools.

Stanford now has three 2020 commits, two of which came last week. Three-star small forward Brandon Angel committed Monday, and four-star power forward Max Murrell committed Sept. 9.

