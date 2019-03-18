Bishop Verot hires dad of star freshman Addison Potts; will she transfer to join him?

After taking a year off from coaching in Lee County, Andy Potts is back. The only question is whether his daughter Addison Potts, one of the top rising sophomore recruits in the country, will join him at his new gig at Bishop Verot High School.

The Vikings announced the former Gateway Charter coach’s hire Wednesday following a season where the program went 23-3 but loses two 1,500-point scorers. Potts will look to build on the foundation established by former coach Mark Kramer and his staff.

Adding Addison Potts, a Missouri commit who spent this past season at Sarasota Impact Academy, to the mix would go a long way, but Andy Potts said he and his daughter haven’t had that discussion yet.

Potts replaces Kramer, who was 153-91 and won three district titles and one state playoff game in nine seasons.

“The Verot family is proud and excited to welcome coach Potts to be the Vikings next head basketball coach for the girls basketball program. I look forward to working with him both on and off the court,” Verot athletic director Jason Baumgardner said in a release.

The reason for Kramer, whose daughter Mackenzie Kramer will graduate this spring, not returning for his 10th season wasn’t clear. Baumgardner didn’t immediately return messages for comment.

Potts spent two seasons at Gateway where he led the Griffins to a 11-12 record during the 2016-17 season before a surge in his final season. Behind the efforts of Addison Potts, Katie Ambrose and Savannah Lang, Gateway went 27-3 and beat Verot 37-34 for the school’s first district championship.

Potts will continue as the National Director of Girls Basketball for NLI Scouting, serving as an independent contractor where he guides his client list that totals 50 girls around the country through the recruiting process to earn college scholarships.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities to come back,” Potts said. “I was just looking for the right opportunity. This to me makes sense. It ties into what I’m doing. I love helping the girls out. I love teaching. I love coaching.”

Verot went 23-1 during this past regular season under Kramer with senior 1,500-point scorers Claire Woolam and Charlotte Terry before losing to St. John Neumann in a district final and Tampa Brooks DeBartolo in a regional quarterfinal.

“Obviously, I love to win,” Potts said. “But I value a lot of the opportunities to be able to build a program.”

As an eighth-grader, Addison Potts was a News-Press Player of the Year finalist after averaging 17.7 points, 2.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for Gateway before choosing to play at Impact.

The Missouri commit has scholarship offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, South Florida, Colorado and FGCU among others.

“Impact has done a lot of great things. She’s developed even more as a player,” Andy Potts said of his daughter. “There’s so many positive things. But, with that being said, we have to sit down as a family.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve always allowed Addison to be a part of all of these real important decisions. Just like when she committed to Missouri at a young age. She was a big part of that process. My decision to take this job was based on coaching. I just can’t answer that. I haven’t sat down with her to find out really what she wants to do.”