Black student allegedly called racist words, peed on at New Jersey high school football game

A black middle school student was allegedly targeted with racist language and peed on at a New Jersey high school football game Friday, according to NJ.com.

Two 17-year-old Lawrence High School (New Jersey) students were arrested and charged with harassment, bias intimidation, and lewdness, according to the Trentonian.

The Lawrence Middle School victim’s mother told the Trentonian the girl was sitting on the Lawrence side that is often used as extra seating for visiting schools when the opposing side’s bleachers are filled.

While Lawrence Mayor Christopher Bobbitt told the Trentonian there was no involvement from the opposing school, Steinert (Hamilton Township, New Jersey), the victim insisted to her mother Steinert students were involved.

Bobbitt denounced the incident on Facebook.