Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) continues to dominate in Super 25 Wrestling Rankings

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) is one step away from its fourth consecutive national championship. Last weekend, the Buccaneers, ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY/NHSCA Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings, beat No. 4 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) 45-20. The final stop on the road to the national title is the Prep Nationals next month.

Full rankingsSuper 25 Wrestling Rankings

If Blair wins its 38th National Prep title, the Bucs will wrap-up the No. 1 ranking for the 2018-19 season.

Simley (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) High School returns to the rankings this week after a 19-2 start to the year.

