Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) stays No. 1, but battles No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) later this week

It’s been another incredible start to the season for three-time defending national champs Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey), which haven’t really been challenged this year, whether it’s been in dual meets or at some of the nation’s premiere individual tournaments like the Ironman or Beast of the East.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Wrestling Rankings

Friday night, the No. 1 Bucs will go head-to-head with No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pennsylvania) in an annual dual match battle. Heading into the match, these two have taken turns beating each other since 2014 with Blair winning 37-24 last year to go along with victories in 2016 and 2014. SEM has won in 2017 and 2015.

Blair is coming off an impressive 2-0 performance at the Who’s No. 1 Duals last weekend, which included a 40-19 victory over No. 8 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio).

Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Florida) shoots up three spots this week after an impressive 4-0 weekend at the Beat the Streets Brawl in Chicago last weekend.

The Highlanders beat No. 6 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) 39-29, No. 7 Montini Cathlolic (Lombard, Illinois) 31-30, No. 20 Oak Park River Forest (Oak Park, Illinois) 42-21 and No. 23 Poway (California) 44-21.