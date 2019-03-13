Blair Academy closes season as wire-to-wire No. 1 in Super 25 Wrestling Rankings

It’s official, Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey) closes the rankings as a four-time national champion. The Bucs finish the 2018-19 season as the No. 1 team in the final USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 Wrestling Rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Wrestling, Week 8

Blair went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the nation in this season’s Super 25 Rankings. It did so by winning the Walsh Ironman and Beast of the East individual tournaments, along with dual meet victories over No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pennsylvania), No. 4 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) and No. 7 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio). The Bucs also claimed their 40th overall national prep championship.

The only new addition from our last set of rankings is at No. 21, where Elyria (Ohio) breaks in after an impressive third place finish at the state individual wrestling championships. Elyria crowned two champs with nine overall place winners.