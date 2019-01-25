Blair Academy wrestling stays atop Super 25 after taking down No. 2 opponent

The road to a fourth straight national championship for top-ranked Blair Academy (Blairstown, NJ) takes one of its last turns Saturday when the Bucs face No. 4 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

For the third straight weekend Blair, which has been ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY/NHSCA Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings all season long, will faces a top-notch nationally-ranked opponent. Two weeks ago, Blair disposed of St. Edward (Lakewood, OH) and then last Friday, the Bucs defeated No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, PA) 31-20.

Full rankings: Super 25 Wrestling Rankings

This week’s showdown with Bergen Catholic is made a little more interesting by the fact that brothers Anthony and A.J. Ferrari, two nationally-ranked wrestlers at their weight classes, just became eligible for the Crusaders after transferring from Blair earlier this year.

A win over BC, plus another strong showing against Wyoming Seminary in the National Prep Championships February 22 and 23 would virtually assure the Bucs of another national crown.

What was supposed to be a big weekend in Lakewood, Ohio ended when No. 7 Montini Catholic (Lombard, IL) pulled-out of its trip to face No. 9 St. Edward. Montini’s withdrawal also resulted in Wyoming Seminary pulling out. St. Ed will still face No. 10 Detroit Catholic Central (Michigan) Friday night.

Buchanan (Clovis, California) remains a solid No. 3 after defeating crosstown rival Clovis 44-16 before 2,000 fans last week. Clovis remains No. 19 in the latest rankings.

Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, PA) makes a strong move this week from No. 14 to No. 7. The Hawks make the jump after winning the Escape the Rock tournament in Pennsylvania last weekend, finishing ahead of No. 8 La Salle (Cincinnati, OH), No. 24 Delbarton (Morristown, NJ) and No. 25 Paulsboro (New Jersey).