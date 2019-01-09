USA Today Sports

Blair (Blairstown, N.J.) stays at No. 1, Buchanan moves up big in wrestling rankings

Photo: Brian Powers/The Register

Wrestling

It’s a huge weekend of high school wrestling as the 2019 Who’s No. 1 Duals stops in Blairstown, N.J. for head-to-head matchups between three teams ranked in the USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings. The tournament will be headed by No. 1 Blair Academy, No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) and No. 7 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio). In addition to those teams, Clovis North (Clovis, Calif.) and Easton (Pa.) will do battle with the national powers.

FULL RANKINGSSuper 25 Wrestling Rankings

This week’s rankings are shaped by what happened last week in California. At the Garlic City Rumble in Gilroy, California, No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, PA) defeated both No. 3 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) and No. 10 Gilroy (Calif.) in dual meets. No. 4 Montini (Lombard, Ill.) also beat Buchanan and Gilroy.

However, a couple of days later Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) won the Doc Buchanan Invitational individual tournament with 194 points, beating Montini Catholic which amassed 183.5 points. No. 5 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) finished in third, followed by Gilroy (Calif.) in fourth and No. 8 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.) in fifth place.

Top-ranked Blair continued to flex its individual tournament muscle by capturing the Geary Invitational in Oklahoma. No. 11 (Tuttle Okla.) finished second, while No. 13 Broken Arrow (Okla.) finished third.

