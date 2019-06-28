No. 1 Arkansas 2020 player Blayne Toll commits to stay in-state

For the fourth time in the last five years, Arkansas has secured the commitment of the No. 1 player in the state.

Three-star player Blayne Toll, a 6-foot-5, 244-pound defensive end from Hazen (Arkansas) High School, committed to the Razorbacks on Thursday and then publicly announced Friday, according to 247Sports.

Toll is rated as the top player in Arkansas and the No. 16 SDE in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Arkansas has had major success recruiting in-state over the last several years. 247Sports records show they nabbed the top recruit four times in the last five recruiting cycles (2016-2020), and in 2015, the Razorbacks got commitments from the No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 players in the state.

Toll had a top five of Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee before cutting it down to three. When he committed, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee hats were on the table.

He had 24 total offers, according to 247Sports.

He has led Hazen to a 23-4 record over the last two years. He played quarterback, defensive tackle and tight end, according to Knox News.

Arkansas now has 10 players in its 2020 recruiting class, two of whom are two-stars and the remainder three-stars, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The site ranks the Razorbacks’ 2020 class is listed at No. 43 in the country.