Blaze Jordan, a top baseball prospect, reclassifies to Class of 2020

By June 2, 2019

DeSoto Central’s Blaze Jordan plans to reclassify to the Class of 2020, according to Baseball America.

The 16-year old is known for his home run hitting ability. He has 50,000 Instagram followers and one of his highlight videos on YouTube has more than 2.7 million views.

The 6-1, 215-pound sophomore hit .440 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs and helped DeSoto Central capture its second consecutive MHSAA Class 6A state title. He was a first-team all-state selection.

Jordan committed to Mississippi State in November 2016.

