Blaze Jordan wins 2019 High School All-Star Home Run Derby

The final entrant for the 2019 High School Home Run Derby wasn’t even listed on USA Baseball’s roster announcement email last week.

But Blaze Jordan did exactly what he’s known for over the two-day tournament: He hit dingers.

Jordan hit a walk-off on Monday to take down AJ Vukovich of East Troy (Wisconsin) 7-6 in the final round to win the High School Home Run Derby.

The Desoto Central (Southaven, Mississippi) star hit 20 on Sunday to advance to the championship, which was played between the first two rounds of the MLB Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Vukovich hit 18 home runs on Sunday to advance with Jordan.

Jordan, who was the longtime No. 1 player in the 2021 class, reclassified to 2020 in early June.

He was named an ALL-USA Baseball Honorable Mention this past season.

Here are the full results.