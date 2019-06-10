Blind high school RB gives Cardinals' David Johnson gift in braille

It was supposed to be Adonis Watt’s special moment.

But after he received the Courage Award during Sunday night’s azcentral Sports Awards at ASU Gammage, the blind Brophy Prep (Phoenix) football running back gave Cardinals running back David Johnson a gift he will cherish.

USA TODAY Network High School Sports Awards posted photos of the moment with Johnson’s response.

“I’ll keep this in my locker,” Johnson said after the 6-foot-2 Watt gave him a picture frame with “David” written in Braille on the back.

Watt, who recently finished his freshman year at Brophy, made national headlines in the fall by rushing for touchdowns during a freshman game against Mountain View (Mesa, Arizona).

Watt has never let his blindness deter him from his dreams. Now completely blind, Watt was diagnosed with a rare condition of congenital glaucoma when he was 5.

After he was introduced at the ceremony as scoring two touchdowns in the Mountain View game, Watt went to the microphone and said, “It was three touchdowns.”

Watt, who also wrestles at Brophy, said his goal is to play in the NFL.

He made Johnson’s night with the token of appreciation.

All of the athletes who won awards on Sunday night were taken backstage to meet Johnson and pose for photos.

After Watt’s photo, he turned the tables by surprising Johnson with the gift he made. Johnson showed off the gift as Watt held his trophy as photos were taken. Watt was joined by his family and trainer backstage.