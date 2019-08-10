Bloomington (Indiana) South basketball player Anthony Leal's commitment to the Hoosiers a 'dream come true'

BLOOMINGTON – IU’s 2020 recruiting class doubled Friday — in number, in in-state flavor, at guard and in IndyStar Mr. Basketball candidates.

Anthony Leal, a four-star shooting guard, is set to become the first Bloomington native to sign with Indiana in 11 years, after committing to the Hoosiers on Friday. A standout guard and 3-point shooter for Bloomington South, Leal joins friend and former AAU teammate Trey Galloway in IU’s 2020 class.

Leal announced his decision via social media.

“Growing up as a kid, playing for IU was something I could only imagine in my dreams,” Leal said. “Now that I have the opportunity to achieve that dream and hopefully inspire people of all ages, it feels so right to be able to say I am a Hoosier and be a leader in returning Indiana basketball to its reputation of success and pride that I and so many people like me fell in love with in the past.”

The No. 1 player in the state, per 247Sports, Leal picked IU over co-finalist Stanford, and from an offer list that also included Iowa, Butler, Northwestern and Xavier. Stretching to 6-5 with a good wing span and the potential to be a prolific 3-point shooter in college, Leal fits into a roster that will need players who can space the floor in the future.

Landing both Leal and Galloway also hands Indiana a shot at a third-consecutive Mr. Basketball winner, something the program has never achieved. Galloway (Culver Academy) and Leal (Bloomington South) both lead teams with potential state-title ambitions this winter, and both could find themselves among the award’s finalists next spring.

Indiana by birth, Hoosier by choice. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kR0E5f8vdu — Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) August 9, 2019

Leal becomes the first men’s basketball player from Bloomington to commit to IU on an athletic scholarship since Jordan Hulls, who won a state title with South and the 2009 Mr. Basketball award before spending four years in the Hoosiers’ backcourt.

“It’s a surreal moment and a really surreal feeling,” Leal said of his decision. “It doesn’t feel like something I’m gonna get to be a part of, Hoosier Hsyteria, playing at Assembly Hall, playing against Purdue, hopefully playing for a Big Ten champiponship and making a run in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s literally a dream come true.”

His decision fills the second of four spots in next year’s signing class for Indiana, with two seniors set to graduate and two scholarships already open.

Seven of Archie Miller’s nine signees or commits have been in-state products, plus he added Butler transfer Joey Brunk, out of Southport.

Leal is the second in-state player in as many commitments in the Hoosiers’ 2020 class, following Galloway’s announcement last month.

“He’s known for about a week or so I’d say. He was just really excited for me to be able to be a Hoosier,” Leal said, referring to his friend and classmate. “I know we’re both looking forward to it and excited to do something special.”

Read the Indianapolis Star for more!