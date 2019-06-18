Bob Stoops' son Isaac joins Moore (Okla.) High as wide receivers coach

Isaac Stoops’ long journey to follow in his fathers footsteps began with a short car ride on Monday, as he was named wide receivers coach for Oklahoma contender Moore (Okla.) High School.

Stoops is the son of longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is credited with resurrecting the legendary college football program. Now Stoops is preparing to launch the Dallas XFL franchise and watch his son get started on his own coaching career.

Football Recruiting: Notre Dame gets big football recruiting boost from 4-star OT Michael Carmody | Is new MSU commit unranked or 8th-best Penn. prospect? Depends on recruiting site

Moore head coach Brad Hill made the decision to hire the legacy coach, and told The Oklahoman he waited to discuss the opening until he could connect with the younger Stoops first.

“He’s got a lot of familiarity with our staff,” Hill told The Oklahoman. “We know what kind of worker he is from being around him. I can’t imagine anyone else I could have for this position.”

The younger Stoops is a sophomore at Oklahoma, where he once walked on to the football team before quitting just before the start of his freshman season. That’s not the case for Isaac Stoops’ twin brother, Drake, who is a wide receiver for the Sooners.

This year, the younger Stoops might be just as likely to be successful as his father and brother; Moore finished its 2018 campaign with a second consecutive state playoff berth, and it could go even farther in 2019, given its experience-laden roster.