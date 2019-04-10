Two high schoolers named to USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

Two high school athletes made USA Baseball’s midseason watch list for top amateur player.

Brett Baty of Lake Travis High School (Austin, Texas) and Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville Heritage (Texas) were among 40 players named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list.

The remainder of the list is made of 37 Div. 1 athletes and one National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics player.

Baty, a Texas signee, is the No. 2 third baseman in the 2019 class and the No. 23 player overall, according to Perfect Game. Through 20 games this season, he has hit .643 with 11 homers, 32 RBIs and 43 runs to go with a .732 on-base percentage, according to Maxpreps.

Oklahoma signee Witt is the No. 1-rated 2019 prospect in the country in Perfect Game’s rankings. In 23 games, Witt has 11 home runs, four triples, 10 doubles, 37 RBI, 45 runs and is batting .577.

Witt’s Colleyville Heritage and Baty’s Lake Travis are ranked No. 3 and 4 in the Super 25, respectively.

Only two high school baseball players have ever won the award: Alex Fernandez (1990) and Bryce Harper (2010).

Fernandez pitched in the MLB from 1990 through 2000, going 107-87 with a 3.74 ERA before retiring due to shoulder problems.

SUPER 25: Week 4 baseball rankings

Harper, as you may be aware, signed a 13 year, $330 million contract that was briefly a record deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.

The Golden Spikes Award semifinalists will be announced on May 15 and the winners will be announced May 29.