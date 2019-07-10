Bobby Witt Jr., Kelley Lynch named Gatorade National Athletes of the Year

A pair of players who starred on the diamond were named the Gatorade National Athletes of the Year on Tuesday.

Bobby Witt, selected No. 2 in the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, and Kelley Lynch, committed to Washington softball, were honored with the national awards.

Witt is widely regarded as one of the top shortstop prospects out of high school. He led Colleyville Heritage (Texas) to a championship while hitting .489 with 15 home runs, 65 runs scored and 55 RBI to go with nine triples and 14 doubles.

He was named the ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year and is currently a finalist for ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year.

Lynch went 17-0 with a 0.27 ERA and 236 strikeouts while allowing only 18 hits and 13 walks in 105.1 innings, including pitching every postseason game, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.

At the plate, she hit .436 with three home runs and 25 RBI

She led East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Georgia) to its second straight championship.

Lynch was the first softball player to be given the national Gatorade award, according to Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

She was named to the ALL-USA Softball First Team and was a finalist for Softball Player of the Year.

Witt, Lynch and the other 10 finalists for the Gatorade National Athlete of the Year Award will be special guests at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.