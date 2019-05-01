Body of California high school football star Naphtali Moi Moi discovered in ocean

The body of a California high school football star was found in the ocean near Half Moon Bay on Sunday.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News, among other local outlets, the body of Naphtali Moi Moi, a star football player at Hayward (Calif.) High School reported missing April 19, was discovered in the ocean near the Ritz-Carlton in San Mateo, Calif.

Moi Moi had been a senior standout on the Hayward squad and signed to play college football at Wyoming during December’s early signing period. He was lost at sea after boogie boarding at Poplar State Beach in Northern California in late April.

“I think it brings some closure, but it also now starts a new process of grieving,” Hayward football coach Brian Redemer told the Mercury News. “I think it brings closure to the family and to the community to know that he’s been found and he can come home. But now we start the process of mourning him being gone again.”

The loss of Moi Moi has left an indelible mark on his former high school community, but is also being felt in Wyoming, too; the Cowboys recently held a moment of silence before their spring game and Wyoming coach Craig Bohl remained in close contact with his family throughout the days after he initially went missing.