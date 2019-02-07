Boise State finished with a better recruiting class than Northwestern, Syracuse, Pitt, Maryland, Vanderbilt and 13 other Power 5 programs

Forget about all the perceived advantages of being part of a “Power 5” program. If a school has a strong enough football culture and a track record of success on the field, they can still land their fair share of top recruits.

Case in point: the 2019 recruiting class of the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos have the No. 49 class in the country per 247Sports’ comprehensive composite class rankings. While that mark might fly below the radar for fans of traditional power programs, it shouldn’t be understated.

Boise State’s class ranks one spot higher than Northwestern’s just months after the Wildcats competed for a Big Ten title in Indianapolis. The incoming Broncos are ranked higher than the newest class of Utah Utes, another program that finished just one win away from a conference title (the Pac-12). And that’s not before one considers the likes of Vanderbilt (SEC), Syracuse (ACC) and Maryland (Big Ten).

Boise State low key higher #NSD19 class rating than 18 P5 schools and all the other non-P5 schools. pic.twitter.com/WrrRYnm06y — Rian Garcia (@Riguy_) February 7, 2019

In fact, Boise State’s recruiting class ranks higher than a total of 18 Power 5 programs. The strength of the class is grounded in three four-star recruits, all from California, as the Smurf Turf program continues to expand its geographic reach.

It’s a remarkable accomplishment for Boise coach Bryan Harsin, who has been steadily improving the raw talent base of the program since his arrival at the home of the blue turf.

None of this is to say that Boise State will be able to compete against legitimate Power 5 contenders regardless. What they will be able to do is match the raw talent of a number of those programs, including the likes of Florida State, Oklahoma State and Michigan State in the years ahead.