Boogie Ellis to team up with James Wiseman, commits to Memphis

University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and ultra-talented big James Wiseman might have found their point guard for next year.

Memphis basketball got the commitment of Mission Bay High School (Calif.) guard Boogie Ellis, ranked No. 25 in the Chosen 25, on Monday.

Ellis, whose skill set is rooted in his elite ball handling skills and strong shooting abilities, was a member of the 2018-19 ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team.

On the Tigers, Ellis will team up with the strong 2019 class featuring No. 4 player Wiseman, four-star power forward DJ Jeffries, four-star shooting guard Lester Quinones, four-star center Malcolm Dandridge and four-star combo guard Damion Baugh.

Ellis had previously been committed to Duke, but he was granted a release from his letter of intent shortly after the Blue Devils got a commitment from Chosen 25 guard Cassius Stanley.

His commitment to Memphis doesn’t come as much of a shock. Prior to committing to Duke, Memphis was in Ellis’ top five with North Carolina, Memphis, USC and San Diego State. After his decommitment, USA TODAY’S Jason Jordan reported the Tigers were expected to be a “major player” in his commitment.

Memphis now has the No. 4 class in the nation, according to 247Sports‘ rankings. It is the only program to have a five-star player and five four-star players.

The Tigers program has had quite a turnaround in recent years. After having the No. 98 class in 2016, the group jumped to No. 50 in 2017 and No. 30 in 2018.

This 2019 class is Memphis’ first time in the top five since it ranked No. 3 in 2013.