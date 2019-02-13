Boston College lands 4-star OT Kevin Pyne in a huge in-state recruiting win

When Kevin Pyne decided he was ready to commit to Boston College, his decision sent a minor shockwave. Yes, Pyne is a Massachusetts product, but he was still widely expected to play collegiately outside of state.

Instead, the Milford (Mass.) High School lineman committed to Boston College, becoming the fourth-highest rated prospect to commit to BC in school history, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6-foot-7 275-should be an instant impact addition at Boston College.

I am thankful to have met some great people over the past years through recruiting, but I’ve made my decision to stay home and commit to play for the Boston College Eagles!! 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/gG8CUbn5Rf — Kevin Pyne (@kevinpyne75) February 11, 2019

Perhaps most importantly, Pyne showcases a shit in expectations for the Boston College football program. By bringing in a player like Pyne, BC is saying that they can legitimately draw some of the nation’s best.

While Pyne is just the second member of BC’s class of 2020, he sets a strong precedent for what the Eagles hope will be a group that builds directly on back-to-back bowl seasons.