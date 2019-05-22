Class of 2019 Boys All-Name Team: Which boys athlete has the best name?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 22, 2019
On-field excellence can bring fame and fortune to athletes all over.
But a unique name can be vital to the brand.
Some of the most famous and successful athletes in the world such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods have become synonymous with just their first names.
Names can represent meaning (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar changing his name from Lou Alcindor), family (Serena and Venus Williams) and go beyond the person and become known for sparking something greater (Billie Jean King, Jackie Robinson).
As the 2018-19 school year comes to a close, USA TODAY HSS takes a look at some of the top boys athletes’ names in the senior class.
It’s up to you to decide your favorite.
The winner will be announced on June 5 at 2 p.m. ET.
2019 All-Name Team, Aireus Raspberry, Akol Arop, Bear Lockshin, Canyon Birch, Cosmas Kwete, Falcon Kaumatule, Haze Farmer, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Nation Wood, Precious Achiuwa, Rey Rey Mendoza, Sean Dollars, Spencer Rattler, Storm Duck, Titan Widjaja, ALL-USA, High School Sports