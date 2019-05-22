USA Today Sports

Class of 2019 Boys All-Name Team: Which boys athlete has the best name?

Photo: David B. Newman

Class of 2019 Boys All-Name Team: Which boys athlete has the best name?

High School Sports

Class of 2019 Boys All-Name Team: Which boys athlete has the best name?

By May 22, 2019

By: |

On-field excellence can bring fame and fortune to athletes all over.

But a unique name can be vital to the brand.

RELATED: Unique Drake voted winner of Girls All-Name Team

Some of the most famous and successful athletes in the world such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods have become synonymous with just their first names.

Names can represent meaning (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar changing his name from Lou Alcindor), family (Serena and Venus Williams) and go beyond the person and become known for sparking something greater (Billie Jean King, Jackie Robinson).

As the 2018-19 school year comes to a close, USA TODAY HSS takes a look at some of the top boys athletes’ names in the senior class.

It’s up to you to decide your favorite.

The winner will be announced on June 5 at 2 p.m. ET.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, High School Sports

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/boys-all-name-team-class-of-2019
Class of 2019 Boys All-Name Team: Which boys athlete has the best name?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.