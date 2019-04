USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release Super 25 Regional Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

https://usatodayhss.com/2019/boys-spring-soccer-regional-rankings-week-3

Boys Spring Soccer Regional Rankings: Week 3

Check out how the teams have faired in the Week 2 Regional Rankings!

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.