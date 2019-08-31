Braden Bratcher posts 828 total yards, sets Arkansas passing record

Some of the most insane football stats come from the high school gridiron.

Braden Bratcher, a quarterback at Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Arkansas), entered that lore and entered the state record book on Friday night.

Bratcher passed for 693 passing yards, setting an Arkansas record, according to MaxPreps. It’s the ninth-most nationally.

He had eight passes touchdowns and added another on the ground.

Bratcher finished the game with a whopping 828 total yards.

Pulaski ran to a 84-68 win over Har-Ber (Springdale). The score nearly set another state record, falling just two shy of the record of 154 total points scored in a 2008 game.

For most people, 521 passing yards and 119 yards rushing would be an incredible passing day. For Bratcher, that was just a first half.

Not long after the game, Bratcher tweeted that he had been offered by East Central University. Did they offer him after seeing the game, or had he just not had a chance to post about it yet?

Last year, Bratcher threw for 4,733 yards and 57 touchdowns and rushed for 707 yards and eight scores, according to MaxPreps.

That shows ECU didn’t just need Friday to know he can post numbers. But seeing a night like this, in the opening game, can’t hurt.

As a senior, can Bratcher exceed his numbers from last year?