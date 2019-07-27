Chosen 25 guard Brandon Boston commits to Kentucky

Kentucky men’s basketball is starting out its 2020 class strong.

Chosen 25 shooting guard Brandon “BJ” Boston became the Wildcats’ first commit during his official visit to Kentucky, according to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels.

Daniels broke the news Saturday morning. Boston apparently planned to wait a few more weeks, but “it just happened” before he departed from the university.

In Boston, Kentucky gets a 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard who is ranked No. 11 in the Chosen 25. During this year’s Peach Jam, he averaged 21.6 points, eight rebounds and two steals over the five games, according to D1 Circuit, and made 14 of his 20 3-point attempts.

USA Today Sports’ senior writer Jason Jordan said Boston will give the Wildcats the “ultimate utility player and will attract other elite players.”

“BJ had his best statistical year on the Nike EYBL this year because he came into it with the mindset to dominate,” said Jordan, who produces USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “He can play and defend 1-5 and because of his size and length he’s a major matchup problem. Nothing new for John Calipari but getting BJ will start a domino of more elite players coming to Lexington in the class. He’s a guy who meshes well with other elite talent.”

He committed to Kentucky over the other finalists of Auburn, Duke and Florida, according to Spun.

Earlier this month, Boston’s AAU coach Omar Cooper told the Courier-Journal he thought Kentucky would be a good fit for Boston.

They play a system where they let their wings score and do a bunch of different things,” Cooper said. “I think, from that perspective, it’d be a good fit.”

The Chosen 25 shooting guard is set to attend Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) for his senior season, where he’ll be in the national spotlight year-round with star teammates including LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., Zaire Wade, Amari Bailey and Terren Frank.