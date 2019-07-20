With addition of Chosen 25 5-star Brandon Boston, is Sierra Canyon's 2019-20 roster the best ever?

It’s amazing how much can change in the span of two days.

On Wednesday, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) High School was still focused on the integration of incoming freshman LeBon James Jr. and senior Zaire Wade to the team’s offense. Two days later, the Trailblazers are contemplating one of the best high school starting fives of all-time, following the addition of Brandon Boston.

No, we don’t know who precisely will be on the floor for the tip between Sierra Canyon and whichever squad the Trailblazers take on for their season opener. We don’t really think it matters, because the ‘Blazers should simply be too loaded to lose.

RELATED: Chosen 25 SG Brandon Boston transfers to Sierra Canyon

That realization follows the Friday night addition of Chosen 25 5-star Brandon Boston, who himself joined Sierra Canyon a day after Zairie Williams announced his plan to join Sierra Canyon.

The Trailblazers got help against everyone with Zaire Wade and Bronny James. Then they added two five-stars. Sheesh.

Now we’ll see how they all mesh together. If they come together seamlessly, we can all expect Sierra Canyon to be heavy favorites to contend for our attention. Between the five-star Boston, five-star Ziarie Williams, four-star Terren Clark, likely future four or five-star Amari Bailey and the sons of future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, Sierra Canyon has a murderer’s row of basketball talent. The most difficult part of the 2018 season might just be figuring out how to share the ball among so many talented players.