Breaking down the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team Thursday.

Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:

MEET THE TEAM: 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Basketball Team

BY CLASS:

Seniors: 18

Juniors: 6

Sophomores: 1

BY STATE:

California: 4

Florida: 4

New York: 2

Arizona: 1

Georgia: 1

Maryland: 1

Michigan: 1

Minnesota: 1

Missouri: 1

New Jersey: 1

New Hampshire: 1

North Carolina: 1

Tennessee: 1

Texas: 1

Virginia: 1

Washington: 1

Wisconsin: 1

West Virginia: 1

BY COLLEGE:

Uncommitted: 13

Duke: 2

Kentucky: 2

Auburn: 1

Florida State: 1

Illinois: 1

Michigan: 1

North Carolina: 1

Oklahoma State: 1

Tennessee: 1

USC: 1

BY SCHOOL:

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.): 2

Montverde (Florida) Academy: 2

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Califonia): 2

*No other school has more than one

