Breaking down the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason High School Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team Thursday.
Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:
MEET THE TEAM: 2019-20 ALL-USA Preseason Basketball Team
BY CLASS:
Seniors: 18
Juniors: 6
Sophomores: 1
BY STATE:
California: 4
Florida: 4
New York: 2
Arizona: 1
Georgia: 1
Maryland: 1
Michigan: 1
Minnesota: 1
Missouri: 1
New Jersey: 1
New Hampshire: 1
North Carolina: 1
Tennessee: 1
Texas: 1
Virginia: 1
Washington: 1
Wisconsin: 1
West Virginia: 1
BY COLLEGE:
Uncommitted: 13
Duke: 2
Kentucky: 2
Auburn: 1
Florida State: 1
Illinois: 1
Michigan: 1
North Carolina: 1
Oklahoma State: 1
Tennessee: 1
USC: 1
BY SCHOOL:
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.): 2
Montverde (Florida) Academy: 2
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Califonia): 2
*No other school has more than one
IN REVIEW: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams
BY STATE: 2018-19 ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
RELATED: Recent ALL-USA Boys Basketball POY’s