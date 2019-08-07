Les Miles gets Kansas' first 2020 four-star commit in Brennon Scott

With more than 30 offers including USC, Auburn, Oregon and in-state Texas, four-star ouside linebacker Brennon Scott has made up his mind.

He will be playing for the Kansas Jayhawks.

With the decision, head coach Les Miles has gotten his first four-star commit in the 2020 class and his second overall for Kansas.

Scott announced his commitment over Twitter on Tuesday, posting a graphic and thanking family, friends and coaches for helping him with the decision.

Ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 15 ILB in the class and No. 50 player in Texas, Scott joins 2019 WDE Steven Parker as four-stars to commit to Miles at Kansas.

Scott was an important cog of the Bishop Dunne (Dallas, Texas) defense last year, recording 80 tackles, nine tackles for loss and team-high 14 sacks, according to MaxPreps.

#RockChalk ….Ima make a name for myself regardless of what people think 💯🤩 y’all get out my boiii @BigDawgEditz for edits pic.twitter.com/mDKLtp9U60 — B͓̽r͓̽e͓̽n͓̽n͓̽o͓̽n͓̽ S͓̽c͓̽o͓̽t͓̽t͓̽ #9 ❄️ (@goliveB) August 6, 2019

He helped Bishop Dunne go 11-3 and win the TAPPS Division I championship.

Kansas now has 23 commits, 21 of which are three-star players, in its 2020 class, which ranks No. 34 in the country, according to 247Sports.

If the class holds up, it would be the highest-ranked since at least 2002, the year 247Sports sets as the barometer for its accurate rankings.

Les Miles has clearly made an impact heading into his first year of coaching at Kansas. Let’s see how the year progresses and if momentum can carry over into the college season