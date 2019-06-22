Tennessee high school has players drafted to NBA, MLB, NFL in same year

USA Today Sports

Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean

By June 22, 2019

How is this for a year for former Brentwood Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) standout athletes?

With Darius Garland selected No. 5 in the NBA Draft on Thursday by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brentwood Academy had a former athlete picked in all three major sports drafts – the NFL, Major League Baseball and NBA.

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dawson Knox (9) gets past Auburn Tigers defenders during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium Oct. 7, 2017. (Photo: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Dawson Knox, a former Ole Miss tight end and BA football athlete, was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the NFL Draft in April after being a walk-on at Ole Miss coming out of high school.

Knox saw his senior season of high school football come to an end when he was injured in the Eagles’ first game of his senior season.

Brentwood Academy’s Bryce Jarvis (22) accepts the trophy after the team’s Division II AA state baseball championship win over McCallie 6-5 at Middle Tennessee State University Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Photo: Mark Zaleski/For The Tennessean)

Duke pitcher Bryce Jarvis was picked by the New York Yankees in the 37th round of the MLB Draft earlier this month. Jarvis led Duke in strikeouts with 94 this past season and averaged 11.18 strikeouts per nine innings.

Garland was injured during his freshman year at Vanderbilt and chose to enter the NBA Draft. He was picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Williamson County private school is the lone high school in Tennessee that has had an athlete picked in all three drafts this year.

