Brentwood climbs, St. Benedict's stays No. 1 in Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

Photo: Michael R. Scanlan/St. Benedict's Prep

Boys Soccer

By October 15, 2019

St. Benedict’s (Newark, New Jersey) started the year No. 1 overall, and winning 13 with just one tie has led to the very top of the rankings looking pretty similar through the season thus far.

St. Benedict’s goes yet another week without any setbacks, winning both of its matches since the last rankings came out. The team did not concede a goal in either of those matches. It dispatched New Brunswick (New Jersey) 4-0 and North Star Academy (Newark, New Jersey) 8-0.

FULL RANKINGSSuper 25 Boys Soccer, Week 8

The last time St. Benedict’s played a team close was a 2-1 victory against Salesianum (Delaware), which is ranked No. 6 in the Super 25 this week. Salesianum’s only loss is to St. Benedict’s.

Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) moved up big in the rankings this week, going from No. 17 to No. 3. The team is off to a 12-0-0 start.

There are seven new teams in the rankings this week. Those teams are Dallastown (Pennsylvania), Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Missouri), Fordham Prep (New York), Okemos (Michigan), Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Massachusetts) and Clarence (New York City).

