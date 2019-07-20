2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year: Brian Shuman, Canton

Brian Shuman led Canton (Massachusetts) to one of the most dominant seasons in state history.

Canton went 25-0-1 and outscored opponents 131-23 during the season. Over five postseason games, the team only allowed three goals and scored 29 en route to a state championship.

For his efforts this season, Shuman was voted the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year.

He won the poll with 2,148 votes, which totaled just over 65 percent of the total.

FINAL TALLY: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Coach of the Year?

In second place was John Weber of Cypress (California). The baseball coach elevated his team to a 31-3 record and first state championship in team history, knocking off some of the top competition in the state in the process and finishing No. 3 in the Super 25.

Weber earned 1,099 votes, which made up the majority of those that didn’t go to Shuman (33.28 percent). The two combined for more than 98 percent of all votes.

Both the Boys Coach of the Year and Player of the Year were hockey players. Bryce Brodzinski of Blaine (Minnesota) took home the player award.