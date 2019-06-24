Briana Williams sets U-18 100-meter world record while fighting a fever

Briana Williams broke a world record, became the second high school runner ever to eclipse 11 seconds in the 100-meter run and secured her spot on the Jamaican national team that will compete in the IAAF World Championships this summer.

All while fighting a fever.

On Friday, the Northeast High School (Oakland Park, Florida) junior completed the 100-meter dash in 10.94 seconds at the Jamaica Championships, according to Runner’s World.

Williams passed the former record of 10.98 seconds set in 2015 by Candace Hill.

“I knew this was going to be the hardest race of my life,” Williams said to the IAAF . “I am just happy I made the team to Doha and broke 11 seconds as that was my goal all year.”

After the race, Williams posted on her Facebook account that she had a fever during the race and that she would skip the 200-meter race. Instead, she is seeking a medical exemption in hopes of attempting to qualify for that race at a later time.

Williams placed third in the 100-meter dash at the Jamaica world championship trials.

The two who finished ahead of her are about a decade older than she is.

Elaine Thompson, who turns 27 on Friday, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 32, both finished the race in 10.73 seconds, with Thompson being awarded the victory by three thousandths of a second, according to Runner’s World.

Williams is 17 years old.

Her 10.94 finish is the fourth-best in the world this year, according to Runner’s World. Only Thompson, Fraser-Pryce and LSU runner Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the NCAA championship with a 10.75 time on June 8, have better.