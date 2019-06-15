WATCH: Bronny hits game-winning shot; teammate ends it with block on other end

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. showed off his clutch gene Saturday morning for the North Coast Blue Chips at the Nike Balling on the Beach tournament in Florida.

Trailing E1T1 by a score of 57-56 with the clock winding down, a flurry of turnovers led to a James racing the ball up court.

Dribbling between two defenders around half-court, James switched to his left hand to get space and evade one as he outraced the second. James then euro-stepped a third defender near the three-point line.

This led to an open but difficult floater near the elbow. James banked it in with about 10 seconds left in the game.

But those next 10 seconds were almost costly for the Blue Chips.

Bronny tried to put the game to an end by leaping in front of the inbound pass, but the ball got by him and went into the E1T1 player’s hands. The man Bronny had abandoned when he went for the ball sprinted down court and received a pass in position for a layup.

But Blue Chips player Amire Robinson flew in from behind to swat the ball away.

As players grappled for possession on the floor, the buzzer sounded. The Blue Chips won a tight 58-57 game.

Fans stormed the court and James was quickly ushered off by security.

It was an exciting conclusion to the first game of the day for the Blue Chips. They faced off against Team Durant later in the afternoon but must have used up their heroics for the day, falling 55-50.

James and the Blue Chips have one more game in the tournament, a Sunday appearance at 12:20 p.m. against 1st in D.