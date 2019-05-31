Bronny James' AAU team is first to land high end sneaker store sponsor

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is never far from the spotlight, both because of his talent and his famous parentage. Now his entire AAU basketball squad is serving as a trailblazer for sponsorship deals among AAU programs.

As reported by ESPN, Bronny James’ North Coast Blue Chips are playing the summer circuit sponsored by Flight Club, the high end sneaker consignment shop based in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. While the full terms of the partnership are not yet known, the sneaker store is reportedly designing the team’s uniforms for the circuit while also providing hoodies, towels and duffle bags for all players on the team.

The store is also providing the footwear the players will wear. ESPN reported that LeBron James had already picked out sneakers for the team to wear throughout the AAU summer circuit.

Flight Club will have its logo on both the front and back of the team’s jerseys, while the video company Mars Reel — which whom USA TODAY High School Sports also has a partnership — will have its logo below player numbers on the back of the jerseys.

The Flight Club deal differentiates the Blue Chips from other AAU programs by extending beyond the traditional sneaker company deals that have long characterized AAU basketball.

The Flight Club sponsorship doesn’t eliminate Nike from its ties to the Blue Chips, but it does offer another revenue stream to defray the cost of travel and gear, as well as provide experiential benefits to the Blue Chips players; in addition to providing the team’s gear, the players’ trips to Flight Club locations is expected to be filmed in future Mars Reel web videos.